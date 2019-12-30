Millennium Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,524,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,126,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2,451.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 54,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of ORA opened at $74.51 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $112,434.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.