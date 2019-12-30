Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 152,189 Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Motus GI by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 1,004.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $2.38 on Monday. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $69.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

