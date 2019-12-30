Millennium Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,675 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 392,170 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

