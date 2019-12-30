Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,053 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

