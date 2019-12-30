Millennium Management LLC Buys 16,763 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 24.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

USAK opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.