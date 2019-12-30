Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,132 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CANG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Cango Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

