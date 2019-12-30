Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,756 Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Consol Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Consol Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Consol Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

