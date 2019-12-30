Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 178.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Diana Shipping worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $297.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

