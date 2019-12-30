38,521 Shares in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Nephros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nephros in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Nephros stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Nephros, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

