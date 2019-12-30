Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,851,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 415.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 257,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 207,885 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

In related news, insider Hoy Michael acquired 1,557,965 shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $77,898.25.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.