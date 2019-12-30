Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,050,630 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.19. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

