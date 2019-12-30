Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of CB Financial Services worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

