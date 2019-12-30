SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.43% of SmartFinancial worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $325,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.