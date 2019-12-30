State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 58.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,492 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc.
Millennium Management LLC Sells 52,558 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited
Millennium Management LLC Sells 52,558 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited
Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Internap Corp
Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Internap Corp
Millennium Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Vectrus Inc
Millennium Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Vectrus Inc
Scholastic Corp Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC
Scholastic Corp Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC
Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ring Energy Inc
Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ring Energy Inc


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report