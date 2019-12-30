State Street Corp Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMTV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 214.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

