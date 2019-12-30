State Street Corp Acquires 93,855 Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.74% of Recro Pharma worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 6.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $417.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.35. Recro Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.