Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of Pivotal Software worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 467.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,626,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,385,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,809,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,157,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pivotal Software news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $92,952.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,226.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $309,798.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,313,475.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,433 shares of company stock worth $681,041. Corporate insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE:PVTL opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.46.

Pivotal Software Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

