State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.77% of Textainer Group worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TGH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

