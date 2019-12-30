State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.77% of Textainer Group worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.17.
Several analysts recently commented on TGH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
