State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.10% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $325,000. 33.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIFS shares. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $209.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $211.41. The firm has a market cap of $446.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.80.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 14.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

