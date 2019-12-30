State Street Corp Acquires 7,654 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.26% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $380.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

