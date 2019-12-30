State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.50% of Marlin Business Services worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.43 on Monday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

