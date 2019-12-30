State Street Corp Acquires 10,177 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.53% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $44,545.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,942 shares in the company, valued at $940,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $79,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,076.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

