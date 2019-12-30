Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,037.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHG opened at $29.63 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $267.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

