BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.62% of BayCom worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth $2,266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

BCML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

BCML stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $296.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.19 million. Research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

