State Street Corp Has $4.86 Million Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.09% of NACCO Industries worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth $451,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NACCO Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

In other NACCO Industries news, VP Elizabeth Loveman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $25,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

