State Street Corp Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Veoneer worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veoneer by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

NYSE:VNE opened at $16.13 on Monday. Veoneer Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

