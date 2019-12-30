Zacks: NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given NewMarket an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $483.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,519,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NewMarket by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewMarket (NEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.