RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $17.28.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

