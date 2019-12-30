Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

NYSE:EQR opened at $80.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $208,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,730 shares of company stock worth $9,825,372. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 495,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,740,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

