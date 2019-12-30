Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($7.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

TCON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 179,718 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

TCON stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

