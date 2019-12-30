Contrasting Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) & CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Fauquier Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVB Financial pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares 19.68% 10.82% 0.95% CVB Financial 38.37% 10.45% 1.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares $32.77 million 2.48 $6.14 million N/A N/A CVB Financial $405.34 million 7.44 $152.00 million $1.24 17.36

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Fauquier Bankshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

