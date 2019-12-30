$162.81 Million in Sales Expected for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will report $162.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.04 million. Store Capital posted sales of $139.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $634.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.73 million to $665.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $703.14 million, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $768.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 157.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

