Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $678.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.50 million and the highest is $679.69 million. Teleflex reported sales of $641.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.60.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $371.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $244.77 and a 1-year high of $376.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $20,975,006 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

