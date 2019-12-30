Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post sales of $162.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.10 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $173.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $673.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.14 million to $674.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $676.75 million, with estimates ranging from $668.97 million to $697.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

CLB stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.