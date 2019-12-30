$241.89 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $241.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.70 million. Bank Ozk reported sales of $255.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $989.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $999.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $976.06 million, with estimates ranging from $950.10 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.79 on Monday. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

