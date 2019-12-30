GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.00

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.62), with a volume of 9332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.20 ($2.62).

The firm has a market cap of $823.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other GCP Student Living news, insider David Hunter bought 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £18,841.30 ($24,784.66).

GCP Student Living Company Profile (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

