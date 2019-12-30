GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.32

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €30.32 ($35.26) and last traded at €29.84 ($34.70), with a volume of 209522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.98 ($34.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.87 ($30.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.82.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

