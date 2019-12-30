City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $446.68

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 446.68 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 446.34 ($5.87), with a volume of 67942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446.50 ($5.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 415.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

