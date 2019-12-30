Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Expands By 11.3%

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management makes up 0.3% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned 4.34% of Altisource Asset Management worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

