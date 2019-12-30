Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $558.00

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.34), with a volume of 13686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 507.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.79 million and a P/E ratio of -22.23.

About Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

