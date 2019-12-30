CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CVU opened at $6.59 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

