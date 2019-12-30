Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GV opened at $3.46 on Monday. Goldfield has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldfield stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.91% of Goldfield worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

