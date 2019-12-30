Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $3.51 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

