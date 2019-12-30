John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.90

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.90 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 122.90 ($1.62), with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.62).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.07.

Get John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.