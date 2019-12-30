Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Birks Group stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

