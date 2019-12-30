Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,510.00

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.72), with a volume of 869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.45 ($0.72).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,462.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,364.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81.

About Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

