Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,979,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,216,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,713,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 145,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,396,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

