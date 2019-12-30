Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $239.50

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.15), with a volume of 1625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $668.13 million and a PE ratio of 31.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Laurie Bowen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($39,068.67).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

