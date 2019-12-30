Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

MTNB opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski purchased 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

