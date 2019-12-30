4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,500.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and last traded at GBX 3,470.77 ($45.66), with a volume of 264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,500 ($46.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,925 ($38.48) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $974.78 million and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,088 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,889.20.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

